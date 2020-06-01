Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,425,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,505 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $136,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

