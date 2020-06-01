Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Nomura currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.98.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,564,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.