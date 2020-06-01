THORChain Achieves Market Cap of $21.36 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and $214,085.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.02039103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181489 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00035306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

