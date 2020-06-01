Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.96% from the stock’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. 26,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,685. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 504,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 904,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 874,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

