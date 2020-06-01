Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441,813 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.54% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

INN stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $6.78. 33,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $657.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

