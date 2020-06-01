Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 9,090 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.36% of Foot Locker worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Foot Locker by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $28.55. 32,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

