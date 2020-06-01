Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 7,399 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of Brooks Automation worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,183,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,875,000 after buying an additional 182,090 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $40.65. 917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,158. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

