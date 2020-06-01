Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 54,381 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,381 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. 1,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

