Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 5,180 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 105.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 688.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,689. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 over the last 90 days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

