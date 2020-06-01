Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 22,675 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.43% of P H Glatfelter worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE GLT traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,588. The company has a market capitalization of $682.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

