Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New $8.28 Million Investment in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 258,607 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.58% of Progress Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,055. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

