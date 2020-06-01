Systematic Financial Management LP Has $7.96 Million Stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE AUB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. 765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Union Bankshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

