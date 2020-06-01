Systematic Financial Management LP Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 5.58% of Mastercraft Boat worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,570 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 135,295 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

MCFT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $280.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 57.30%. The business had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

