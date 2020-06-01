Systematic Financial Management LP Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Masonite International by 5,399.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 120,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Masonite International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

