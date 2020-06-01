Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 192,782 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.18% of Owens Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $68,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.03. 15,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

