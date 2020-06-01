Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.12.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,262,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

