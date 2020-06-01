Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.12.
NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,262,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.