Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $50.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 43,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,033. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $589,329 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Semtech by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Semtech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 567,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

