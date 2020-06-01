Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $48.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.84. 53,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,295,000 after buying an additional 969,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,797,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,418,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,745,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

