Sun Life Financial INC Purchases Shares of 20,193 H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $1,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 331,998 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in H & R Block by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 403,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 293,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,352. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

