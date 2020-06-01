Sun Life Financial INC Has $47,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 728,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,802. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

