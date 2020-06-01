Sun Life Financial INC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 12.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 38.2% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 52,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.33. The company had a trading volume of 191,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,960,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average of $197.37. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $240.90. The stock has a market cap of $641.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

