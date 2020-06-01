Sun Life Financial INC Has $230,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.72. 33,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,143. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.