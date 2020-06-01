Sun Life Financial INC Acquires 266 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,003. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

