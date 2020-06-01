SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,785. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

