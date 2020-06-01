Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SMMF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,812. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.88%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,067.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,456.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,467 shares of company stock worth $313,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

