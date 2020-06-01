Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,094 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $296.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

