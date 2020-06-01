Stifel Nicolaus Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $62.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCL. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.72.

NYSE:RCL opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 388,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 26,112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

