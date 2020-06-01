Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $36.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.46.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $945.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.71.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

