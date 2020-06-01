Stephens Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $104.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $54.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after buying an additional 1,264,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 1,093,146 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $44,437,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after buying an additional 834,383 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.