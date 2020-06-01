State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.
NYSE:STT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.33. 17,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,948. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.
In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
