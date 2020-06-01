State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.33. 17,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,948. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.