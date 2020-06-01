StableUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $595,926.62 and approximately $4,751.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StableUSD has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.58 or 0.02034256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00181444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00035293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,543,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 597,767 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

