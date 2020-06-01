Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Redburn Partners currently has $180.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spotify from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.82.
Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,680. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $196.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
