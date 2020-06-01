Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Redburn Partners currently has $180.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spotify from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.82.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,680. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $196.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

