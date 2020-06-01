Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Raised to $13.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 428,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $483.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

