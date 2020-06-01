Spendcoin Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $50,237.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.02036872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000782 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00035306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,208,888 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

