SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stake Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1,075.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 137,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

XAR stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

