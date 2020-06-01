SpartanNash’s (SPTN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

SPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $763.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.04.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.