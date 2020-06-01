Spark Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 70.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 40.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.25. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. Novanta’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. William Blair cut Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $850,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

