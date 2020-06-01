Spark Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ship Finance International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ship Finance International by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ship Finance International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Shares of SFL opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. Ship Finance International Limited has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

Several research firms have commented on SFL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.