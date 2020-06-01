Spark Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 119,378 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

