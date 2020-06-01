Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 74,432 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,432 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.81 million, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.05. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $50,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,534 in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.