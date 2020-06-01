Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 57,900 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Yelp by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $42,018.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,405 shares of company stock worth $200,473 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

