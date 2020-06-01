Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 4,808 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SI-Bone were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SI-Bone in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SI-Bone by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $497.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. SI-Bone Inc has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.33% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,326.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

