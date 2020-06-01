Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Research by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $56.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 114.97% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

