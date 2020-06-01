Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 28,859 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,859 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,123 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

