Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBSB shares. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $603.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

