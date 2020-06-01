Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 23,354 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $494.06 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

