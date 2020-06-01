Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 219,852 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219,852 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 911,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 609,611 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,243.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 544,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 537,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 125.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

