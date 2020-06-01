Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.50.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

