Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the period.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $301,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,672 shares of company stock valued at $723,892. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCRA opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $628.66 million, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.02. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.