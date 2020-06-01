Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 11,316 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $355,515. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYE opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $486.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.48. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

